Helicopter Crashes Into Building In Lagos

A yet to be identified Helicopter has crashed in the Oba Akran area in Ikeja, Lagos State.

According to eyewitness who spoke with Vanguard, said that the incident happened at about 3.30pm.

However, an official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) which name is yet to be identified also said that the copter bursted into flames when the incident happened.

NEMA Zonal Coordinator for South-West, Ibrahim Farinloye, said though the identity of the operator of the helicopter was yet unknown, both men were rescued alive.

Recall that this same accident occurred three years after a helicopter operated by Quorom Aviation crashed in the Opebi area of Lagos in August 2020.

The copter dropped from the sky around 12 noon and crashed into a residential building on Salvation Road in the Opebi area. The three persons onboard the copter all died.