HIV Positive Man, Four Other Suspects Arrested For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl In Jigawa

Operatives of the Jigawa State Police Command have arrested five suspected rapists, including one HIV positive patient who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Jigawa State.

The Spokesman of the Police Command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to Daily Post.

He said the suspects were arrested on Friday at Yola Quaters, Jahun Local Government Area, after the victim’s father reported to the police that his 14-year-old daughter was raped while selling Awara.

Shiisu said, “according to the investigation, one of the suspects, Aliyu Sani, lured the victim into the room of Rabiu Ibrahim, and they both had carnal knowledge of her.”