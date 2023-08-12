‘Hopefully, I’ll Get Mine, But I Don’t Know What N2m Recess ‘Prayers’ Will Do For Us’ — Senator Ningi

Abdul Ningi, lawmaker representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, has reacted to the amount lawmakers got as a recess ‘token’ at the National Assembly.

The Senator who claimed not to have received his own said some lawmakers have gotten N2 million as recess allowance.

He further wondered what the token will do for them as lawmakers during the break.

Recall that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio had during the week said tokens had been sent to the lawmakers to enjoy to their holiday.

“In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly,” Akpabio had said.

The statement of the Senate President which he later withdrew generated criticisms across social media.

He however rephrased saying, “In order to allow you to enjoy your holiday, the Senate president has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return.”

READ ALSO: My Deputy, Shaibu, Desperate To Carry Out A Coup Against Me — Gov. Obaseki

Ningi speaking on the development on Channels Television said, “Nothing has come to my account yet. I heard that some people got N2m but for me, nothing yet. Hopefully [I would get], when they tidy up things.”

He, further, faulted Senator Akpabio’s comment, describing it as unprecedented.

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain added, “Some of these things if they happen, you don’t broadcast it the way he did.

“I think it is a huge embarrassment to the Senate President as a person and to the institution of the National Assembly. The Senate President should have gone further to say what the allowances are for. How did he come about the allowances? Who gave the allowances? Is it part of the remuneration?

“I don’t know what N2m would do for a holiday. I find it very difficult to understand what this money is for.”

According to him, when the senators return to work, they need to know what the money is for, since the lawmakers do not get recess allowance.