House On The Rock ‘Gun-Wielding’ Pastor Charged

A Chief Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory has ruled that Abuja-based House on the Rock pastor, Uche Aigbe, who stormed a church service on Sunday, February 12, 2023, carrying an AK-47 rifle has a criminal case to answer over the prohibited firearm found in his possession.

Recall that the pastor caused a stir on social media after bringing a gun to the church, which later attracted the attention of security agency in the Country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the incident took place during the second service, which frequently has a high turnout of the congregation who comes from different parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

However, Chief Magistrate Abubakar Ismail dismissed the no-case submission made by the Pastor on the ground that the objection to trial lacked merit and substance.

In a brief ruling on Thursday at Zuba, Magistrate Ismail held that from the totality of the evidence so far adduced, the defendant has been effectively linked with the charges preferred against him by the Police.

The police had charged Uche Aigbe, Promise Ukachukwu, and Olakunle Ogunleye with criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, inciting disturbance, and criminal intimidation, which they pleaded not guilty to.

The prosecution counsel, Assistant Police Commissioner, James Idachaba, had informed the court that the defendants got the firearm from Inspector Musa Audu, attached to Wuye Division, posted on guard duty at the said Church.

The offence, he said, is punishable under Section III of the Firearms Act CAP F28, LFN 2004, and contravened Sections 97, 114, and 397 of the Penal Code.