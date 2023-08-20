‘How Can You Call Tinubu A Failure After Only 82 Days In Office?’ – Omokri Slams Obidients

Controversial Nigerian socio-political writer, Reno Omokri has tackled the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, known as “Obidients,” who branded President Bola Tinubu as a failure.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the People Democratic Party’s chieftain believed that it is too early to call President Tinubu a failure after few weeks in office.

In a post stated on his Instagram page, Reno Omokri argued that it is premature to label Tinubu a failure after just 82 days in office as President.

Drawing a comparison between Tinubu and Abia state governor, Alex Otti, who both commenced their terms on the same day, Reno questioned whether substantial progress had been achieved within this short span, whether Abia was now cleaner, if the internally generated revenue had risen, and if infrastructural improvements were evident.

He pointed out the governor’s choices, including opting for imported Toyota cars over domestically produced Innoson Vehicles, and posed the question of why such judgments were passed on Tinubu.

Reno highlighted that Peter Obi governed Anambra for eight years without constructing a single school, inviting readers to recall any school project initiated, completed, and inaugurated by Mr. Obi during his tenure.

While he expressed his preference for the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, he acknowledged that Tinubu is not a magician and that, in 82 days, his performance may not match what Atiku could have achieved.

He wrote, “In my opinion, Waziri Atiku would have done much better than President Tinubu. You only have to look at his plan. However, I don’t understand how Obidients can say Tinubu has failed. He has been President for just 82 days and to them, he is already a failure?

“Alex Otti is the Labour Party Governor of Abia state. He has also been in office for 82 days. Has he turned small Abia around? Is Abia now cleaner? Is the state’s internally generated revenue now higher? Has he built or improved the state road network? So, if Alex Otti has not achieved much in tiny Abia and is even making schoolboyish missteps, like buying Toyota cars rather than locally manufactured Innoson Vehicles, why would you judge Tinubu so harshly?

“Peter Obi governed Anambra for eight years and did not build a single school. If you doubt me, name one school Mr Obi initiated, started, completed, and commissioned.

“Progress comes over time, not overnight. In as much as I prefer the PDP Presidential candidate, I still admit that Tinubu is not a magician, and in 82 days, he has certainly not done as well as Atiku would have done, but he has done much better than fake statistics would have!