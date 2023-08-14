‘I Bathed With Human Skull For One Month To Boost Patronage In My Shop But No Difference’ — Nabbed Ritualist Blames Hardship

Suspected internet fraudster, otherwise known as ‘Yahoo boy’, Franklin Akinyosuyi, arrested with a human skull and fetish items in Ondo State, says he bathed with the skull to boost sales but had no effect.

He said hardship and economic issues in the country is to blame for his action.

Akinyosuyi, 26, who was paraded at the weekend before newsmen in Akure, said he had wanted to go into rituals to boost his business before he was caught and apprehended by the police.

According to reports, he was nabbed by the police after a human skull he allegedly kept in a black polythene bag at the section of the compound where he resides, was noticed by the children of the landlord.

It was gathered that the children of the landlord raised the alarm about the items, which led to the invitation of the police to the compound and the subsequent arrest of the suspect.

In a chat with newsmen, Akinyosuyi said his uncle took him to a native doctor for rituals to boost sales and attract customers to his photography and boutique business.

His words: “The herbalist asked me to pay N200,000 to make a concoction for me. I paid within three weeks.

“He instructed that I should be bathing with the human head every Thursday at exactly 1 am.

“I used it for a month but didn’t see any difference in my business. So, I had to call the herbalist and tell him to refund my money.”

According to Akinyosuyi, he called the native doctor to come and pick up the human skull but he refused, though he (herbalist) promised to refund the money.

“I decided to throw away the human skull. I dropped it in my backyard. Unfortunately, I went out and before I could return, my landlord’s children saw it, informed their father and they called the police,” he said.

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said further investigation by the police led to the arrest of another suspect in the crime, Dare Oyegoke, who claimed to be an evangelist.

She said Oyegoke told the police he gave the human skull and the fetish items to one Sarafa Oyelade, the native doctor who allegedly confessed to having helped Akinyosuyi in procuring the human skull from one Asekun, a local vigilante, from Ikirun in Osun State.