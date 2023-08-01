‘I Don’t Accept Such Roles Again’ – Tinubu’s New Media Adviser Ngelale’s Old Post Resurfaces

A post where Ajuri Ngelale, new Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rejected the possibility of serving in the administration Tinubu has resurfaced online.

Information Nigeria reports that Ngelale was recently appointed on Monday by the President for the position.

The confirmation was made in a statement by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and signed by the Director of Information of the office, Willie Bassey.

The statement noted that the appointment takes effect from 31st July 2023 and would terminate at the end of the current administration unless otherwise decided by Tinubu.

However, earlier this year, Ngelale was reported to have rejected the possibility of serving in the administration of President Tinubu.

His rejection came after news made rounds that the former aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari has bagged an appointment as Tinubu’s spokesman.

At the time, Ngelale took to Twitter to debunk the piece of news, stating he had been receiving several congratulatory messages from people.

Ngelale who described the reports as false, stressed that nothing of such had happened and that he would not accept such a role again.

READ ALSO: President Tinubu To Review Salary Increase For Civil Servants

“PUBLIC NOTICE I have received congratulations from people regarding fake news circulating that I have been appointed into government once again as a Spokesperson. It is FALSE. Please disregard. Nothing of such has occurred, and I do not accept such a role again. Thank you,” he tweeted at the time.

But speaking on his latest appointment on Monday night via Twitter, Ngelale thanked Tinubu and promised to give his best in the service to Nigeria.

“I am most humbled and honoured by H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recognition of the need for more hard work ahead as I have been appointed as his Official Spokesperson & Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

“I will give 🇳🇬 my best as always. I love you all,” he wrote.