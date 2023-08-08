“I Don’t Like It When People Attach Me Or My Success To My Dad”- Jide Kosoko’s Daughter, Temilade

Temilade Kosoko, the youngest daughter of veteran Nigerian actor, Jide Kosoko, has opened up on the effects her father had in her acting career.

During a recent interview, she revealed that she’s not happy when people attach her acting success to her father.

According to her, most of the people she knows today within the movie or entertainment industry, she got to know them herself and not through the help of her father.

She said: “First of all, I am glad to finally finish school after six years, even though it was supposed to be four years. And life after school has been almost the same because in truth I am just coming out of it, I can’t really say much about what is going to be right now. But It is not like I have not been in the industry before, the major difference now is just that I would have more time for my career.

“It is a long story; I wish I could speak more about this privately. Being Jide Kosoko’s daughter has had negative and positive side effects on me and my career. On the good side, I have been able to network better, although most of the people I know, I got to know them myself and not through my father.”

She continued, “My dad barely introduces me to anybody. I don’t really like it when people attach me or my success to my dad.”

She added that she misses her mother alot.

“I tell people that being the daughter of a celebrity has done more harm than good to me. First of all, It usually makes people have an impression about you that’s totally wrong.

“Many people see you, and they automatically think you’re proud, so before you can even prove to them that you’re not, they are already giving you attitude. There are so many places that I walk into and once they know that I’m Jide Kosoko’s daughter, they all just start giving me attitude.”

Speaking about the height of expectation that also comes with being an actor like her parents, Temi said: “When it comes to being featured or starred in movies, they almost always expect you to do more.”

“Even if you’re doing it perfectly and you get the role, you will hear people say things like, ehn she got it because she’s the daughter of this and that. This is not true because I have actually put in the effort to get the role. Though to be honest the name accords me a lot of respect,” she added.