“I Killed My 75-Year-Old Wife For Sex-Starving Me” – 84-Year-Old Man Confesses

The Edo State Police Command has arrested one Gabriel Ahuwa, 84, for allegedly killing his 75-year-old wife for denying him sex.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, announced the suspect’s arrest on Wednesday, during a news conference in Benin.

The octogenarian, Nwabuzor said, is among the 198 suspects apprehended in the State for various crimes, such as armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, among others.

”The suspect is not remorseful. After killing his wife, he still claimed that his action was the only solution to her starving him of sex,” he said.

Speaking with newsmen, the suspect said his wife had been denying him sex for a long time.

“My wife does not listen to me. Anytime I asked her to come and sleep with me, she would decline. We have given birth to seven children.

“I reported my wife to my family and hers too, but she failed to listen to them and continued with her old ways.

”Meanwhile, I heard that she has been sleeping with some pastors,” the suspect said.

He, however, said that he regretted his action.