I Lost My Grandchild To Medical Negligence – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on Friday during the screening of a ministerial nominee, Tunji Alausa, shared a heartbreaking story about his grandchild’s death.

Akpabio revealed the tragic event where his grandchild died as a result of a hemorrhage, which he attributed to alleged medical negligence at a government hospital.

He said: “Like every other person, I have been a victim of medical neglect. I lost my first grandchild in 2019 in a federal medical centre.

“He died through bleeding. He was receiving drip and it was tissued in the night. There was no help, no doctor, no nurse.

“He bled until he lost over 60 percent of his blood and was almost going mental, he struggled and fell on the floor., he was looking for water to drink.

“He rolled on the floor outside and entered the early morning dew, and poured the dew all over his body, and that was where they found him.”

Akpabio said his grandchild was found the next morning in a coma and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

“By that time, he had gone into a coma. I was on my way to Port Harcourt for the 2019 rally when they called me.

“I entered there and struggled with the doctor to revive him. They went and brought a defibrillator to attempt to revive the heart, but it did not work.”