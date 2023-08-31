“I Still See Myself As A ‘Church Boy’ Despite Doing Secular Music” – Pheelz

Nigerian producer and singer, Philip Kayode Moses, popularly known as Pheelz, has said he still sees himself as a “church boy” despite doing secular music.

Pheelz, who grew up singing and playing keyboards in the church run by his father, who is a pastor in Lagos, said he always knew he would switch from producer to artist.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with MTV Base Africa.

READ ALSO: I Started My Music Production Career At 12 – Pheelz

Speaking about his journey as a creative, Pheelz said, “That journey is long, bro. I feel like sometime in my life, I would probably make movie out of all these stories because it’s inspirational to me and I think it can be inspirational to a lot of other people.

“Grinding from Coded Tunez down to running YBNL; making music with Olamide, Fireboy, Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, and other artists outside the label… First of all, I wouldn’t change anything for anything because the journey has been beautiful both the ups and the downs.

“But I still see myself as that same kid from my church. That same 10-year-old playing the keys and my dad is doing the sermons. I still see myself as that kid in the choir because it’s still the same passion that drives me and has been driving me all these years.”