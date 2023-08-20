‘I Was Defrauded In Hundreds Of Millions Of Naira, Been Going Through A Lot’ – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has revealed how being mindful of his mental health has made him survive challenges this year.

The singer made this known via Instagram on Saturday while reacting to the video of Lagos socialite, Farida Sobowale, who attempted suicide at the Third Mainland Bridge during the week.

According to the Area Fada, he was defrauded in millions of Naira and diagnosed with prostate cancer which he said has claimed the lives of many of his friends.

He however said that despite all that has happened to him this year, he is still recovering and keeping his lifestyle simple.

READ ALSO: Veteran Rapper, Eldee Slammed With N100Billion Defamation Damages

Declaring that the ability to be true to one’s self is one of the strongest components of good mental health, he wrote: “Why would anyone want to kill themself? But suicide is Real, the most underreported phenomenon in Nigeria.

“For all the pple wey help dis woman not to jump off the bridge, na only God fit bless una. Thank you.

“I have been going through a lot since dis year. I was defrauded in hundreds of millions. I had prostate cancer, which claimed the lives of more than a few friends of mine. In all of it all, am recovering and still keeping it SIMPLE, like my papa teach me.

“We must be very mindful about our mental health. Nothing must pollute our Brain Box. Part of how i survived my psychotic challenges, Being able to be my true self is one of the strongest components of good mental health.

“Open up to people u trust, never isolate urself.”