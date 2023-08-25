“I Was Five When P-Square Released Hit Song, Bizzy Body” – Paul Okoye’s Girlfriend, Ifeoma (Video)

Ivy Ifeoma, girlfriend of award-winning singer and half of P-Square, Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy, has revealed that she was only five years old when the group released their hit song, ‘Bizzy Body’.

The 23-year-old had taken to her Tiktok page to share a video of herself dancing to ‘Bizzy Body’ which prompted a fan to ask how old she was when the song was released.

The fan wrote: “How old were you when ur boo and his brother released this hit?”

Responding, Ifeoma simply wrote: “5.”

Ivy also responded to a TikTok user who accused her of dating someone else’s husband.

Recall that Rudeboy, 41, unveiled Ifeoma (22 then) as his new girlfriend in December 2022, one year after his divorce from his ex-wife Anita Okoye.

Watch video below: