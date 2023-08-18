“I Will Sue NDLEA If Naira Marley Smokes Again” – Okowa’s Aide Vows

Mr. Ossai Ovie Success, an aide to former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has vowed to take legal action against the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) if Nigerian Music star, Afeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley is seen smoking again after his visit to the agency.

Recall that Naira Marley on Thursday declared support for the agency’s war against drug abuse among youth, teenagers, followers and Marlians.

The agency’s choice of Naira Marley has since sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

Ovie Success in a post on his Facebook page however wondered if the music star had stopped ‘smoking’ before being considered by the NDLEA.

He stated, “I will sue NDLEA if I see Nairamarley sm*king on his music video or on ground and if any of artistes signed to his record label are seen smoking.

“I hope @officialnairam1 has stopped smoking before being paid by NDLEA to campaign against smoking and drugs

“I am watching him carefully because I am happy with this campaign.”