‘If Obi Was Better, Nigerians Would Have Voted Him’ – Wike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has posited that if Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, had been a superior candidate, Nigerians would have supported him during the polls.

Wike who disclosed this on Wednesday, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, added that he doesn’t discuss presidential candidates any longer.

The former Rivers State Governor maintained that in the hotly contested election, he backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His words: “I don’t discuss presidential candidates any longer; I discuss the economy, the president, what he has to offer.

“If he (Obi) would have been better, Nigerians would have voted for him.”