If PDP Doesn’t Embrace Reforms Soon It Will Go Into Extinction — Chieftain Chidoka

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could become extinct if the Party does not embrace reforms quickly.

Information Nigeria reports that the Party ceded some states in the South-East and South-South regions to a reinvigorated Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, on Wednesday, Chidoka said “the party must get its act together and find a leadership that can represent it in an opposition atmosphere.

“The PDP in itself is a government that was in power for 16 years.

“Its instinct is that of a government party and not that of an opposition party and it has taken us years now to begin to realise.

“Now, we are beginning to see that PDP itself needs to be reformed.

“It needs to renew and reimagine itself to be able to begin to play the role of opposition, knowing full well that we have a politician as president.

“If PDP doesn’t get its act together, it will be an extinct party.”

“So, we need to wake up, smell the coffee, find the kind of leadership that will represent us in an opposition atmosphere and begin to do the work of the opposition.

“Last four years have taught us a bitter lesson that a young party can come up and take away PDP strongholds in an election cycle,” the PDP chieftain added.