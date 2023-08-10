IGP Egbetokun Re-appoints Adejobi As Force PRO

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has approved the reappointment of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi as the Force Public Relations Officer.

The reappointment was confirmed in a recent posting communication with reference number TH.5361/FS/FHQ/ABJ/V.4/649 dated 8th August 2023 from the office of the Force Secretary.

Egbetokun charged the senior officer to consolidate his achievements, particularly in entrenching citizen-focused public relations through the media and other specialized community engagements.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Adejobi is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan where he studied Archaeology and Geography (Combined Honours), and also holds a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same University.

He was the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Ogun State Command from 2008 – 2016; PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016; PPRO Lagos State Police Command between September, 2020 and August, 2021; Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja in 2021; and recently was the Force Public Relations Officer, a post he held until his reappointment.

The Force PRO is a member of several professional bodies and associations including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); International Public Relations Association (IPRA); Pointman Leadership Institute, USA; International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria amongst others.