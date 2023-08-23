I’ll Give You High BP To Improve Abuja’s Security, Sanitation In Six Months — Wike To FCT Officials

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, disclosed he will focus on improving the security and sanitation in Abuja in the first six months of his tenure as Minister.

The former Rivers State Governor said this when he received a handover note from Olusade Adesola, the FCT permanent secretary, at the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) headquarters in Abuja.

According to the Minister, he would work to ensure there are functional street lights in the nation’s capital as well as eradicate illegal motor parks across the city.

He furthered that his administration would not allow any ongoing projects to be abandoned in the FCT.

“I don’t do anything called abandoned project. I’m not a party to an abandoned project. Any project that has no cash backing will not be awarded.

“There must be money and I know that money has been provided for this project. And I don’t do a project that will take me more than one year,” Wike said.

READ ALSO: Five Electrocuted While Trying To Mount Billboard In Rivers

While asking members of the FCT administration staff to key into his leadership’s goals, he urged any director who would not be able to cope with the task ahead to leave voluntarily.

“I will make your blood pressure (BP) high. You won’t sleep, because I will be calling you every time. So if you know you don’t have the capacity, come and tell me now and I will post you to another place.

“There is no going back on demolition. Illegality is illegality and that someone didn’t take action before doesn’t mean another will not take action today or tomorrow.

“Keke NAPEP has taken over Maitama and Asokoro. How do you allow motorcycles, and even without helmets, in the city, we can have them at the satellite towns,” he added.

While speaking, Olusade Adesola, FCDA permanent secretary, assured the minister of the members of staff support and loyalty.

“Let me assure you of the unflinching loyalty and dedication of our workforce.

“The men and women who tirelessly serve the FCDA are not merely employees; they are partners of our shared vision, ambassadors of progress and custodians of the dreams of our founding fathers,” Adesola told Wike.