‘I’ll Hold You Responsible For Infractions’ — Interior Minister Warns Paramilitary Chiefs

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has warned the ministry’s paramilitary service chiefs that he will hold them accountable should there be any violations in their agencies.

Tunji-Ojo who delivered the charge on Monday, when he addressed the heads of the agencies under the Ministry’s supervision, charged them to carry out their duties in accordance with the law.

“I am here to work, but in order to work, we must have a good environment. This ministry’s work has an impact on everyone, rich or poor.

“I don’t lead from the back, I lead from the front. We will try, we will do our best to provide leadership, built on the foundation of your support.

“I do not inherit enemies and I do not inherit friends. I make my own enemies and I earn my own friends. I am here to make a change and I am here to deliver results and I need you to help me to do that.

“Just as Mr President will hold me accountable for whatever happens in the Ministry of Interior, I will never hold your subordinates responsible for anything; I will hold you responsible for anything that goes wrong,” he stated.