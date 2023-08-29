Imo Guber: Police Joined Thugs To Invade Our Secretariat, Destroy Peter Obi, Achonu’s Banners Under Uzodimma Orders – LP

The Labour Party has raised alarm over an attack on its Secretariat in Owerri, the Imo State capital by suspected political thugs and policemen, allegedly acting on the order of the state government.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, raised the alarm in Abuja, on Monday.

According to Obiora, during the early hours of Monday 28 August, the state Secretariat of the LP was once more attacked by the police and thugs allegedly on the directives of the state government.

He explained that the state chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Callistus Ihejiagwa had earlier sent an SOS to the public pleading with Nigerians to come to the aid of the party which at the time was at the mercy of the attackers who comprised of over a hundred thugs and the accompanying men of the Police Force.

Obiora said: “In a voice mail sent to our party headquarters later, the state chairman of the party said, ‘We have been invaded by the thugs and policemen under the directives of Hope Uzodinma, they have pulled down all our flags, pulled down the banners of Peter Obi, pulled down the banners of our governorship candidate, seized People’s phone, beat people up, and committed all manners of atrocities just now in our office.”

According to Vanguard’s report, Ifoh further explained that when the state chairman confronted the thugs, they said they were under directives by the state government to pulled down Peter Obi and Senator Athan’s billboards but particularly that of Obi.

He quoted Ihejiagwa as saying, “They were instructed to target Obi’s billboard everywhere in the city. One of the assaulted members of the party is presently hospitalized after the brutality meted at us.

“We are calling on the whole world to hear our predicament and come to our aid. The government is now hounding every opposition element in the state. “

The party recalled that early last week, the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, led a crowd of party faithful and supporters including Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti and Labour Party members of the national assembly to formally inaugurate the governorship campaign of its candidate Senator Athan Achonu.

The party spokesman further said: “The sea of heads that graced the occasion is believed to have sent a shocking warning of what will happen in the November 11, Governorship election in the state.

“You will also recall that the same secretariat was attacked in March and as well in April this year by the police in connivance with the state government.

“We are therefore calling on the state government to refrain from using brute force and intimidation against opposition political parties in the state.

“We are also calling on the Inspector General of the Police to caution the government of the state and order the police commissioner in the state to rise to the occasion and check any further intimidation of the Labour party and our members in the state.”