Imo Guber: Uzodinma Picks Female Running Mate, Dumps Deputy

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dumped his deputy, Placid Njoku, ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the State.

According to reports, Uzodinma, on Saturday, officially unveiled his running mate, Chinyere Ekomaru, at a ceremony which took place in Owerri, the state capital.

While revealing the reason for dumping Njoku and choosing Ekomaru, Uzodinma said, “The choice of a new running mate does not mean he has issues with the present Deputy Governor Placid Njoku. The development, he continued, is due to ecumenical and political permutations.”

He added: “Our works speak for us. We have so much to campaign with. So today, we’re here to reinforce our genuine claim to reelection.

“I have picked a female deputy in the person of Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru to add value to this ticket.

“I expect the women to appreciate this gesture as my genuine way of appreciating their innate strength to make contributions to the growth of our State.”

Ahead of the governorship election in the state, Uzodinma is hoping to retain power in the State and defeat governorship candidates of the Action Alliance (AA), Lincoln Ogunewe, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Labour Party (LP), Senator Athan Achonu amongst others.