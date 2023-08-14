Impeachment: ‘Withdraw Suit, Seek Political Solution’ — Edo PDP Faults Shaibu’s Legal Action

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State, have slammed the Deputy Governor of the State, Philip Shaibu, for approaching the court over an allegation of impeachment.

Recall that the deputy governor had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking a restraining order against his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, whom he alleged was planning his impeachment.

However, during a meeting on Sunday in Igueben, Igueben Local Government Area of Edo, PDP leaders who are from Edo Central Senatorial District faulted Shaibu for not exploring internal dispute resolution mechanisms of the Party.

In a communique which was issued after the meeting, the PDP leaders said a vote of confidence was passed on Obaseki over the matter.

“During the meeting, a vote of implicit confidence in the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, was moved by Chief Francis Ulinfun and seconded by Elder Johnny Abhulimen.

“However, the deteriorating relationship between our Governor, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, was noted with utmost dismay,” the communique partly read.

The PDP leaders also observed that the controversy was unnecessary, considering that the central issue bordered on the governorship election in 2024.

“We therefore urge the deputy governor to withdraw his suit forthwith and seek a political solution to the problem with his principal,” they added.