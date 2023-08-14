Industrial Machine Cuts Off Worker’s Hand In Ogun, Police Begin Probe

The Ogun State Police has launched an investigation after an employee at a factory in Logbara village, Owode Egba where animal feed is being produced had his hand chopped off on August 11.

A statement by the Police Spokesperson, SP Omolala Odutola, disclosed that the administrative manager of the factory, Ibidun Abiodun, reported the incident at Owode Egba Division.

She said the victim, identified as Jeremiah Sulaiman, an employee of the company who is in charge of handling and cleaning the industrial machine, got his forearm chopped off while performing his duties on the fateful day.

Odutola said the victim was rushed to Babcock University Teaching Hospital Ilishan by the Production manager and his immediate supervisor, where he has been stabilised and responding to treatment. She said preliminary investigation has begun into the unfortunate incident to unravel how the victim’s forearm was chopped off.

She said that the state Commissioner of Police has been briefed and he has ordered that the executives and members of the victim’s family meet in his office as part of the investigation procedures.

“Hazards are inevitable in work places, but employees must take steps to ensure their personal safety especially in the instant case involving automated machines. This will not be first time such incidents are reported, but members of the public can rest assured that the Commissioner of Police CP ALAMUTU ABIODUN MUSTAPHA psc is on top of this investigation,” she said.