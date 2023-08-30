Isese: Court Grants Iya Osun Abebi Bail

Madam Efunsetan Abebi Aniwura also known as Iya Osun, has reportedly been released from a correctional facility in Ilorin, Kwara State.

SaharaReporters made this known through a statement released on Tuesday via Facebook.

The statement read, “#Freetaniolohun. Iya Osun granted bail in Ilorin, Kwara State. Two sureties with N200,000 affidavit of means. Keep them on their toes for the sake of justice.”

Recall that Madam Abebi was arrested on July 31, following a complaint lodged by Alfa Abdulsalam Baba Tonile Okuta-Agidi and some other Muslim clerics in Kwara state.