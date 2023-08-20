Isese Festival: Ogun, Osun, Join Oyo, Lagos To Declare Monday Public Holiday

Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State, has declared Monday as a public holiday in commemoration of Isese Day in the State.

The Isese festival, marked annually on August 20, is celebrated by adherents of the Yoruba traditional religion.

In a statement on Saturday by Lekan Adeniran, the Governor’s chief press secretary (CPS), Abiodun said the declaration of Monday as a public holiday was “to continue in the tradition of respecting the tradition of our people”.

The governor who added that the declaration will also ensure unity and harmony among the three major religions in the State said his administration will continue to support and respect all religions in the State.

“He also expressed the commitment of his administration to promote, preserve and nurture the culture and tradition of our people,” the media aide said.

While congratulating the traditional religion worshippers on the occasion, Abiodun urged them to celebrate with decorum and avoid acts capable of threatening the existing peace in the state.

In the same vein, Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State, declared August 21, as a public holiday in the State to mark the Isese Day.

In a statement on Saturday by Kolapo Alimi, Osun commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Adeleke said the declaration of the work-free day is to “promote oneness, unity and religious harmony between the practitioners of different religions” in Osun.

Adeleke implored the traditional worshippers to make the festival peaceful and fun-filled, adding that prayers should be showered on the “government and good people of Osun State.”

Earlier, Oyo and Lagos governments had declared August 21 a work-free day to commemorate the Isese Day.