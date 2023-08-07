It’s Easier To Lobby Into APC Now That I’m In Charge — Ganduje To Kwankwaso

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, says he’s willing to accept former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of Kano State to the ruling party.

According to Ganduje, Kwankwaso is a politician of enviable character, hence, he’d accept him back to APC if he wanted to return

Kwankwaso had dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before moving to the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP), where he contested the 2023 Presidential election.

Speaking with some media organizations in Kano, Ganduje, the immediate past Governor of Kano, said, “Nobody will say Kwankwaso is not a good politician, at least, he was a two-term Kano Governor, although in disrupted tenures, he was Minister of Defence, even though he doesn’t know what is defense, and was once a Senator, even though he never said anything throughout his stay there.

“But, if he is willing to decamp to APC, our door is open, especially now that someone from his state is the party Chairman, it will be easier for him to lobby.”

Asked why Kwankwaso’s name was missing in Tinubu’s ministerial list, Ganduje said the appointment issue was first heard from Kwankwaso, and not Tinubu himself.

“It is true that President Tinubu has promised to run a unity government, and he stood by his words. Nyesom Wike, from PDP is now a Ministerial nominee. But he [Kwankwaso] is the one who said he will be given appointment initially, and not the President himself,” Ganduje added.