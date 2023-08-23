“I’ve Never Been Happier In My Life” – Actor Patrick Doyle Writes As He Celebrates Wife’s Birthday

Renowned actor, Patrick Doyle, has taken a moment to thank God for granting his wife another year as she celebrates her birthday.

The actor shared his appreciation for his wife, Oluwafunmilayo, on Tuesday, using his social media platform.

Posting on his official Facebook page under the title ‘Catalogue of Gratitude Volume 4,’ Doyle conveyed how his wife has brought nothing but joy into his life since they became connected.

He wrote, “This is Olufunmilayo, her name literally translates as ‘God has given me joy’. The truth is she is indeed the joy of my life courtesy of the Most High.

“I have never been happier in all my life and I have God to thank for bringing this angel into my life. Happy birthday to my gift from above.”

In a separate post on Instagram, Doyle’s wife celebrated her own special day.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to Mrs Doyle #birthdaygirl #blessed.”

Patrick used to be married to Rosamond Ndidi Doyle, his first wife who passed away after battling Sickle cell. He thereafter married actress Ireti Doyle until they got divorced.

Last year, he married Olufunmilayo, his third wife, at the marriage registry in Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The 62-year-old unveiled his new wife Oluwafunmilayo in a Facebook post to commemorate Mothering Sunday on March 20, 2023.