“I’ve Slept With Toyin Abraham’s Husband, Odunlade Adekola, Mr Latin, Others” – Lizzy Anjorin (Video)

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has opened up on chronicles of sex escapades with some male colleagues in the movie industry, including Toyin Abraham‘s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The controversial movie star made the explosive revelation during an Instagram live session while attacking an Instagram blogger over a false allegation against her.

The blog had a few days ago accused Lizzy of dating her colleague, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

In an unapologetic clap back, the actress confirmed the romantic entanglement with Kolawole, stressing that their intimacy dates back to the time when he was bearing the name ‘Awilo’ and was a prominent figure in Abeokuta.

Lizzy Anjorin further disclosed that she slept with Kolawole Ajeyemi and her male colleague, Ijebu, on the same day.

The thespian noted she has also been sexually involved with Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Mr Latin, and Lere Paimo, and it didn’t cause any problem with their wives and wonders why there was such a fuss about Toyin’s husband, Kolawole.

