Joe Igbokwe Slams Ekweremadu’s Son For Holding Elaborate Wedding

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has knocked Lloyd Ikechukwu Ekweremadu, the son of convicted Nigerian senator, Ike Ekweremadu, for holding an elaborate wedding ceremony despite his parent being in prison.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Lloyd on Saturday, tied the knot with his lover, Tiffany Adaobi Obinna-Uzor.

However, the wedding ceremony, which was held at the Basilica of Grace, Anglican Communion, Gudu District Abuja, had in attendance of dignitaries such as the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi and other top politicians.

Recall that the former deputy Senate President on the 23rd of June 2022, was charged with conspiracy to arrange the travel of a 21-year-old boy, David Ukpo, from Lagos into the UK to harvest his organs.

Meanwhile, on the 23rd of March, 2023, Ekweremadu, his wife, and Dr Obeta were convicted by UK’s court of conspiring to exploit the boy for his kidney.

Reacting to Ekweremadu’s son’s wedding ceremony, Igbokwe, in a post on his Facebook page, said the event would have been held on a low-key, considering the predicament of the parents.

According to the APC chieftain, Llody would have waited till his parents regained freedom before organising such an event.

He wrote: “If I were to be Ekweremmadu’s son I would not have staged this elaborate wedding ceremony with my father and mother in prison.

“I would have done a low key marriage ceremony and wait till my parents are free. This generation scares me stiff.”

Responding to his post, a Facebook user, Yarima Buhariijama wrote “Hmmmm…..

Egbon Joe Igbokwe, I understand your point. But for the Status of Ekweremadu, this wedding is NOT Elaborate.”

Replying the FB user, Igbokwe wrote “It could have been done at all. The wedding could not have been planned at all. It does not make sense to me. May my Children not do this to me.

“One million well to do big men I noticed in this photo can never, never, never take the place of a father who is in custody for trying to save the life of a daughter . This generation? May God help us.”