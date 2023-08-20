Kiddwaya Evicted From BBNaija All Stars

Big Brother Naija All Stars Housemate, Kiddwaya has been evicted from the reality show.

Kiddwaya is the third housemate to be evicted from the show this season. He’s eviction comes a week after Uriel Oputa and two weeks after Princess.

READ ALSO: BBNaija All Stars: “I Would Rather Die Than Allow Mercy Win” – Ike Vows

Kiddwaya was evicted after the eviction jury, comprising, ex-BBNaija housemates, Veeiye, Saskay and Elozonam made their votes.

Tolanibaj and Kiddwaya had the least votes this week, and Jury saved Tolanibaj.

Speaking after his eviction, Kiddwaya said, “I am going back to my girl, I don’t know how she feels at watching from home and I’ll be going back to my company, Kidd and Co to continue with Public Relations, movie productions, others.”