Kwankwaso’s Suspension Is A Hollywood Joke – Galadima Tells NNPP

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has said that the purported suspension of the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is a Hollywood joke.

Recall that the NNPP Board of Trustees (BoT) after a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Lagos, on Tuesday, suspended Kwankwaso, citing “material evidence” in public affirming the former Kano state governor was involved in “anti-party activities in various meetings”.

The Board also claimed that Kwankwaso was in political discussions with President Bola Tinubu, then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC); his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar; and Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi. without authorisation from the party.

Reacting to the development during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics, yesterday, Galadima, described the suspension as a “Nollywood and Hollywood joke”.

He said “When I saw it on social media, I thought it was like a Nollywood or Hollywood joke,” Galadima said.

Galadima noted that the NNPP’s BoT had long been expelled from the party.

“All of them who were expelled were called to a disciplinary committee. They were drilled and they accepted their sins and it was on the basis of their acceptance that they were recommended to the Nation Working Committee for expulsion.”

Galadima noted that despite sponsored internal wranglings, the NNPP remains a solid party.

“A lot of people are interested in this party in the sense that the other parties felt that they could only survive if they destroyed this party.

“But unknown to them we are as solid as the Rock of Gibraltar,” he said.

Dismissing the accusations of anti-party activities against the former Kano governor, Galadima said, “As a politician, we can meet with anybody.

“He took permission from us,” the party chieftain argued. “Whatever the case, Kwankwaso had permission from the party to meet with President Tinubu and talk to any other political group. So, he didn’t do this on his own.”