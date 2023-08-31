Lagos Blue Line Rail Service To Commence Operations September 4 — LAMATA

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) says the blue line rail system will commence operations on September 4.

Information Nigeria recalls that in June, LAMATA announced that the blue line would be open for passenger operations in August 2023.

The agency also recently revealed that passenger operations will commence on Wednesday.

However, the agency’s Managing Director, Abimbola Akinajo, speaking on Wednesday, said LAMATA has decided that operations should start on September 4.

According to Akinajo, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, will be on the train for the inaugural operation of the blue line rail system.

“The reason I’m talking to you today is that we said August (for the commencement of train service).

“We were supposed to be starting today. We decided that we will start on Monday.

“From LAMATA’s perspective, we will be starting commercial operations on September 4.

“For the inaugural ride, we will be hoping that the governor will come and ride with us.

READ ALSO: Suspension: NNPP Just Got Their “Lamidi,” Would’ve Remained Unknown Without Kwankwaso — Shehu Sani

“The first train ride will be at 9am. Mr governor will take the inaugural train ride with members of the public,” Akinajo stated

The LAMATA MD said the train operations will start with 12 trips for two weeks, which will be increased to 76 trips per day.

Jubril Gawat, senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, wrote via X: “A full journey from Marina to Mile 2 will cost N750. Zonal fares will be between N400 and N500 (for people not making the complete full trip)

“The transportation palliative announced by Governor Sanwo-Olu will also cover the train system, meaning that the highest fare for the full trip will be N375,” he said.

In January, former President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the first phase of the blue line rail project in Lagos.

Prior to the inauguration, Sanwo-Olu launched a test run of the project which is designed to run from Mile 2 (on the mainland) to Marina (on the island).