Lagos Govt To Arrest Vehicles Owners Without License Plates

The Lagos State Government, has ordered law enforcement agencies to arrest motorists with defective vehicle registration number plates and those without any number fixed on their vehicles.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr Abdulhafiz Toriola, while addressing pressmen, on Sunday, noted that the wrongful use of number plates has become rampant.

Toriola, who cited Section 16 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, stated that a vehicle without a number can be used to commit crimes that may never be tracked.

He said: “The purpose of using number plate is for proper identification and security as it is personalised for each vehicle.

“The law enforcement agencies have been mandated to apprehend defaulters. I urge vehicle owners to comply with the State Government to strengthen the security architecture already put in place.”