Lagos Man Vanishes With N23m Car He Was Told to Wash

An unidentified staff of a car wash situated at Abraham Adesanya, Lagos State has reportedly fled with a car worth N23 million his employer left in his care for him to wash.

Media personality Amanda Chisom disclosed the theft on Facebook, saying she got the information in her inbox.

While sharing photos of the car and the alleged thief, she shared the inbox message. It read, “Good morning, kindly assist us to repost this, a staff made away with a car of 23million left at his custody to wash at a car wash at Abraham Adesanya Lagos.”

READ ALSO: Stolen N55m Benz: “I Didn’t Steal The Car, Only Moved It From Abuja To Delta For Test Run” – Suspect

Read some comments below:

Chukwudi Vincent Okafor said: “People are busy talking about why no tracker in the car as if say no be human being dey install the tracker. we get plans for something will plan well before doing it.”

Chiamaka Favour Nzeh said: “All these people asking why them no put tracker, can’t u see the car is on sales, nawaoooo to some of u people, how do u guys want them to put tracker.”

Nathy Joy said: “Car tracker! “Car tracker!! “Car tracker!!! “Close eye do am once and for all in case of issues like this.