Lagos Socialite And Owner Of House Of Phreedah, Farida Sobowale, Attempts Suicide At Third Mainland Bridge

Lagos State residents, on Thursday evening, rescued Farida Sobowale, the owner of House of Phreedah Bodycare and Spa, from committing suicide.

According to eyewitnesses, Farida came down from her Lexus SUV and was reportedly going to hop into the lagoon before she was restrained by people.

As seen in a viral video, the Lagos socialite, who wore black attire, sobbed as she was held by some individuals who prevented her from jumping at the extension of the Third Mainland Bridge.

Information Nigeria understands that the marriage of the business entrepreneur popular in the skincare industry, crashed a few days ago after having a lavish wedding about two months ago.

Demola, her husband, had reportedly moved out of their home.

Popular online personalities such as Nkechi Blessing, Iyabo Ojo as well as other concerned Nigerians have shown support for Farida.

Nkechi who said via Instagram that not everyone can take criticisms on social media, prayed for strength for Sobowale to scale through.

“Not everyone is strong enough to handle the pressure that comes from being trolled and bullied on Instagram, dear ma @houseofphreedahbodycare I pray that God gives you the strength to scale through, it’s a phase and it shall pass. I urge her close friends and family to please be with her at all time with close monitoring, trust me this will only make you stronger,” the Nollywood actress wrote.

Nkechi added that if the fashionista keeps her heart open she would find the right man for her.

“And most importantly if your heart is still open to love, that one man that will stand by you till the end of time will definitely find you. Sending you all the love in the world ma,” she added.

Iyabo Ojo, on her part, noted that she was on call with Farida until she diverted her attention.

“Hmmmmm my darling, if I knew you had this on your mind, I wouldn’t have gotten off the phone with you. Of course, you knew what you wanted to do but you diverted my attention elsewhere, story for when we see (cos you’re going no where) thank God for the people who where there right on time to save the situation, God bless them my love, this will definitely pass, the sun will shine again, your tomorrow will be better than your today, but for now just breathe, I love you so much , please stay strong…. I’m praying for you,” the Nollywood actress stated.