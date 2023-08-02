Lagos Transport Workers Won’t Join NLC’s Protest, Govt. Provided Conducive Environment’ – MC Oluomo

The Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, says transport operators will not be part of the protest planned by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

According to him, they won’t join the protest because the Lagos State government has produced a conducive environment for them to operate.

The former Chairman of the state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in a statement, noted that the State Government has provided some interventions for commercial transport operators.

“After much deliberations and review, we discussed the high cost of food, transport fares and other areas of public interest, in particular, the plan by the organised Labour union i.e. the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to call workers out on a strike action.

“After a careful discussion, we concluded that we will not be part of any strike or protest rally being planned to draw the Federal Government’s attention to the issue being debated in the country.

“Lagos State Government has provided a conducive atmosphere for our operations. There is, therefore, no reason for us to join any strike that may threaten the peace of the State.

“We at Lagos State Parks and Garages, therefore, equivocally say no to any form of strike and protest by any group or organized labour.”

Note that Organised Labour have today, embarked on a nationwide protest, over the hike in the pump price of fuel.