Lukaku Completes Loan To Roma From Chelsea

Belgium forward, Romelu Lukaku has completed his season-long loan move to Jose Mourinho’s side, Roma, from Chelsea on Wednesday after a warm welcome by the supporters.

Meanwhile, Roma are yet to make their official announcement but Serie A have confirmed that the deal is done on their list of completed transfers.

It was gathered that thousands of home fans greeted Lukaku after he touched down at Ciampino airport just outside the Italian capital on Tuesday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that his arrival will be a boost for Roma following a disturbing start to the new Serie A season.

Italian media report that Chelsea accepted Roma’s offer of around six million euros ($6.5 million) to take outcast Lukaku for this season, giving the Italians the striker they have been looking for since Tammy Abraham damaged knee ligaments at the end of last season.

However, Lukaku has agreed to take a pay cut from nearly 11 million euros to around 7.5 million euros in order to move to Roma, who are operating under a Financial Fair Play settlement agreement made with UEFA.

Roma have also collected one point from their first two matches and their inability to convert dominance into goals was fully on display during Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Verona.