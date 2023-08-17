Man City Beat Sevilla On Penalties To Win UEFA Super Cup

Manchester City added the Uefa Super Cup to the Treble they claimed last season with victory over Sevilla on penalties in Athens.

Recall that Pep Guardiola’s Champions League winners, lost the Community Shield to Arsenal in a shootout, but saw their fortunes transformed when Sevilla’s Nemanja Gudelj hit the bar after nine successful penalties.

City had to come from behind in an entertaining encounter to force penalties after a towering header from Youssef En-Nesyri put the Europa League holders ahead on 25 minutes.

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono and his Manchester City counterpart Ederson both excelled with fine saves before man-of-the-match Cole Palmer rose at the far post in the 63rd minute to level with a looping header from Rodri’s cross.

It set up the tense finale that resulted in another piece of silverware being added to Guardiola’s vast collection.

The talented Palmer has already made an impact this season with a spectacular goal in the Community Shield against Arsenal.

The 21-year-old’s performance here in Athens not only made a case for further first-team action but also drew praise from a predecessor.

Riyad Mahrez, now with Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, tweeted appreciation of Palmer’s performance when he was substituted – and the youngster could be pleased with his work in stifling conditions.

He had already tested Bono and shown nice touches in the first half before guiding in the header for City’s equaliser.