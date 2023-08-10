Mary Odili Debunks Working For Tinubu To Influence Tribunal Judgment

A retired justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Peter-Odili, has debunked claims that she is currently negotiating with judges of the court of appeal and the apex court to ensure that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gets a favourable judgment at the election petition tribunal.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Peter Obi, flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (AP) are challenging the outcome of the February 25 poll which was won by Tinubu, at the tribunal.

Jackson Ude, a Twitter user, had alleged that Peter-Odili is helping Tinubu secure a favourable judgement at the tribunal.

However, in a press statement signed by Felix Enebeli, Odilli’s spokesperson, she described the allegation as “false and malicious.”

“While the defamation arising from the false allegation has been referred to the lawyers of her lordship to deal with in accordance with the law, we consider it appropriate, particularly for the sake of the public, to issue this unequivocal denial of the false allegation.

“We deny every allegation contained in the publication and state that the publication is false, malicious, mischievous and a deliberate attempt at smearing the integrity and solid reputation of her lordship.

“We say nothing of the fact that the publication has the potential of inciting the public against her lordship on an issue of grave national importance.

“For the records, her lordship is neither a judicial consultant to anyone nor is she in any way connected with or involved in any of the presidential election petitions or any other election petition whatsoever. The public is hereby urged to disbelieve, disregard and ignore this false publication,” the statement read.

According to Enebeli, Odili’s lawyers are on the issue and have demanded a retraction and public apology from Ude.

Should Ude fail to retract the story, Enebeli said redress would be sought in court.