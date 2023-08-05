Military Invasion in Niger Rep. Will Affect Seven Nigerian States — Northern Senators Caution Tinubu

The Northern Senators Forum (NSF), has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use all diplomatic means in resolving the Niger Republic coup.

Spokesperson of the forum, Suleiman Kawu, who spoke in Abuja on Friday, warned that deploying Nigerian troops to the Niger Republic will hurt seven northern states —Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno — sharing borders with the country.

Recall that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had given Niger a week from Sunday to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum or face harder sanctions.

The senators who urged the president to be focused on political and diplomatic means to restore democratic government in the Niger Republic said: “The forum under the leadership of senator Abdul Ningi (PDP-Bauchi), has noted with concern and condemned in entirety the unfortunate development in Niger Republic, where the military forcefully upstaged a democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

READ ALSO: Shehu Sani, Reno Omokri React As Tinubu Plans Niger Military Invasion

“The northern senators also take cognisance of the efforts of the ECOWAS leaders under the chairmanship of our dear President Bola Tinubu, in resolving the situation in Niger Republic.

“The emphasis, however, is that we should be focused on political and diplomatic means to restore democratic government in the Niger Republic.

“We also take exception to the use of the military force until other avenues as mentioned above are exhausted as the consequences will be casualties among the innocent citizens who go about their daily business.

“Besides, about seven northern states who share a border with the Niger Republic namely Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno will be negatively affected.

“We are also aware of the situation of Mali, Burkina Faso and Libya, which may affect the seven northern states if military force is used.

“As democrats and representatives of the people, we hereby urge our colleagues to observe due diligence in invoking section 5 sub-section (4) (a) and (b) of the constitution.”