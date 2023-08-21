Minister-Designate, Tunji-Ojo Resigns As Federal Lawmaker

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, federal lawmaker representing Akoko North-East/North-West Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the 10th House of Representatives, has officially resigned from his position in the National Assembly.

Information Nigeria reports that the resignation of the lawmaker who will serve as Minister of Interior was conveyed through a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Babatunde Alao, spokesperson for Tunji-Ojo, also made a copy of the resignation letter available to newsmen Sunday night.

The designated Interior Minister, confirmed that his resignation was prompted by his appointment to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He however acknowledged the critical need for technocrats to contribute their expertise to the advancement and economic development of the nation at this time.

While appreciating Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve the country in his new role as a Minister, Tunji-Ojo said he is prepared to give his best for the renewed hope agenda of the present administration.

“Our dear country is in dire need of collaborative and concerted efforts that would engender the much-needed advancement to greater heights and I have been appointed to contribute my quota to achieve that enviable objective as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he wrote.

BTO as he is popularly called within the political circle, is among the 48 ministers appointed by President Tinubu to be sworn in today, Monday, in Abuja.