Ministerial List: Don’t Carry Your Emotions Into Politics – Reno Omokri Warns Politicians

Controversial socio-political writer, Reno Omokri has said that logic would always triumph over sentiments when it comes to political choices.

The former presidential aide also stated that political choices always come with consequences.

According to Omokri, if a political leader decides to reward a zone that did not vote for him with more ministerial slot at the expense of the zone that did, then his votes from that region would be reduced in the next election.

Omokri argued that as long the constitutional requirements for each zone are met then no one should complain about the number of ministers from each zone.

He urged people to stay away with emotions when it comes to politics.

He said: “Political choices have consequences. If a zone that did not vote for you is rewarded with extra ministerial slots at the expense of zones that voted for you, you are automatically going to reduce your votes in those zones that voted for you in the next election, and there is no guarantee that the zone you are trying to please will fill the void of what you will lose.

“I don’t know why people carry emotions into politics.

“Logic will always triumph over sentiments. As long as the constitutional requirements are met for each zone, nobody can complain.

“But if they are not met, I will be the first to come out guns a-blazing.

“But that is not the case here. You reap what you sow in religion, politics, and relationships.”