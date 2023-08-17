Model Adetutu Alabi Calls Out Davido Over Unpaid Debt

Popular Nigerian model, Adetutu Alabi has taken to social media to publicly call out Afrobeats singer, Davido over an alleged unpaid debt for a music video feature.

Adetutu via her Instagram page on Thursday said that the singer had messaged her a couple of years ago for a music video feature, but did not sign any agreement with the singer.

She added that, she was expecting her pay, but it never came till date.

Adetutu further pleaded with the singer to pay her, as she’s a girl from the ‘trenches’ and ‘hides nothing’.

He wrote: “Davido is still owing me, I don’t care how many years the video is. He’s still owing me.

“True no more evidence again with me because my former IG account was hacked and it’s only @davido that has evidence. He dmed me himself for the video feature, as omo trenches I was so excited that I didn’t sign nada. If I remember well Asika only gave me tfare and I texted him that I will be expecting my pay only to get no response again to date.

“Told @oyemykke about it to help tell Davido but still heard nothing. I’m a girl from the trenches and I don’t hide anything about that. He owes me for the features…Ogun n gbo! I will be very happy if he pays me ooo, Aje.”