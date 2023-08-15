NAF Helicopter On Evacuation Mission Crashes In Niger State

A Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed on Monday near Chukuba Village in Niger State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information of the Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a statement, said the aircraft crashed in a village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger.

The statement reads: “A Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed today, August 14, 2023, at about 1.1.00 pm Chukuba Village in Niger State.

“The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School en route Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter, while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash.”