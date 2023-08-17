Naira Marley, NDLEA Partner To Tackle Drug Abuse

Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has joined the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its campaign against drug abuse in Nigeria.

The Agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

“See who’s on board ⁦@ndlea_nigeria⁩ War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, advocacy campaign; it’s your fav, Naira Marley. Watch out for the video of his message to Marlians and Nigerian youths here tomorrow,” he wrote.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Intercepts Drug Lord While Giving Mule 93 Cocaine Wraps To Swallow In Lagos Hotel

In similar post, NDLEA on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle tweeted; “Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) with music star, Naira Marley when the artiste paid a visit to the National Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja to declare support for the War Against Drug Abuse on Thursday 17th August 2023.”

See post below: