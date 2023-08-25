“NFF Got Me Depressed After Dumping Me For Someone Wealthy” – Crayon

Popular Nigerian singer, Charles Chibuezechukwu, better known as Crayon, has revealed how some top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) got him depressed and truncated his dream of becoming a professional player.

The Mavin Record signee made this known while appearing in an interview session with Cool FM in Lagos.

Crayon said he became depressed in 2015 over the inability to secure admission to University like his friends in the neighbourhood.

READ ALSO: I Miss Street Football, Trenches, Says ‘Ijo Laba Laba’ Crooner Crayon

The ‘Trench To Triumph’ crooner added that he ventured into football but was abruptly cut short after NFF corrupt officials dropped him from a national team selection for someone from a wealthy background.

He said: “I became depressed in 2015 because I couldn’t get into the university. All my friends were in school. At that time I was really close to my friends. I was the youngest among my friends. Every time they are around is always fun. Then they all got admitted to the universities in Ghana, Benin, etc. It was just me in the hood.

“It was so boring. I didn’t have anything to do, nowhere to go. And my footballing career at that time wasn’t really kicking off for me as well. I used to play football. I used to be a proper footballer. They called me ‘Coutinho’ in my hood. You know prime Coutinho who played for Liverpool?

“I tried to become a professional footballer but it didn’t work out for me because football in Nigeria is quite dicey. There is a lot of corruption. I don’t want to mention names because it might hurt some people. They are big names; top football officials.

“At a time I went for one screening in Surulere National Stadium, NFF officials picked me and they had to like to swindle me and pick someone else because the person had money and connections. So, at that point, I became disappointed. I went home depressed.”