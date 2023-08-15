Niger Coup: Apply More Pressure To Restore Constitutional Order, Secure Bazoum’s Release — U.S To President Tinubu

The United States (U.S.) has urged the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to apply pressure in the Niger Republic situation.

While urging the sub-regional body not to put its foot off the pedal, the U.S. insisted that more pressure should be applied to ensure the release of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Matthew Miller, the spokesman of Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, also commended Tinubu for the stringent measures applied so as to restore democracy in the embattled country.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with President Bola Tinubu.

READ ALSO: No Intention To Increase Petrol Pump Price — NNPC

“The Secretary commended President Tinubu’s leadership of the ECOWAS Second Extraordinary Summit on the situation in the Republic of Niger.

“He noted the importance of maintaining pressure on the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland to restore constitutional order and to see President Mohamed Bazoum and his family released,” the statement read.

Recall that Bazoum has been held in his Presidential Palace residence in Niamey since he was ousted by the putschist on July 26.

The military suspended the constitution and appointed a 21-member transitional government.