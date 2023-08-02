Niger Coup: France Begins Evacuation Of Its Citizens, Others

France has began the evacuation of its citizens from Niger amid anti-French sentiment following last week’s coup as 262 people arrived in Paris early on Wednesday.

Recall that the coup has prompted demonstrations against the former colonial power, with the French embassy coming under attack.

However, the announcement comes in response to attacks on the French embassy and an ongoing airspace closure, which left French nationals unable to leave independently.

According to a statement released by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs read: “Given the situation in Niamey, the violence that took place against our embassy the day before yesterday and the closure of airspace which leaves our compatriots without the possibility of leaving the country by their own means, France is preparing the evacuation of its nationals and European nationals wishing to leave the country.”

In response to the unrest, France has abruptly suspended all development aid and budget support to Niger, urging an immediate return to constitutional order under President Mohamed Bazoum.

The fate of the 1,500 French soldiers stationed in Niger, however, remains unaddressed.

Many Nigeriens, particularly supporters of the recent coup, are protesting against French influence, seen in attacks on the French embassy and public expressions of anti-France sentiment.

Some protesters waved Russian flags, though it’s unclear whether Russia has any involvement in the situation. This pattern has been observed in other recent coups in West Africa.