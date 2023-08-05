Niger Coup: Ignore Military Intervention, Explore Political, Diplomatic Options – Senate To Tinubu, ECOWAS

The Senate has advised President Bola Tinubu, who is also the chairman of the Economic Community of West African Communities (ECOWAS), to explore diplomatic and political options to address the Niger coup.

Recall that President Tinubu had written the Senate on Friday, seeking for the implementation of the Resolutions of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in Niger Republic.

He also sought the backing of the legislature on the cutting off of electricity supply to the Niger Republic.

Speaking after the closed-door session on Saturday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, said at the closed-session they considered Tinubu’s request and resolved to go for a political solution rather than military action, considering the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and Niger.

“At our executive session, the Senate condemned in totality the coup that took place in Niger Republic.

“The Senate commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other Heads of State of ECOWAS on their prompt response.

“The Senate recognises the fact that President Tinubu, by the virtue of his correspondence, has not asked that we should approve a request to go to war, but he expressed a wish to solicit support in the successful implementation of the ECOWAS communique.

“The leadership of the Senate is mandated to further engage the President on how best to engage and resolve the issues,” Akpabio said.

Speaking further, the Senate President said the Senate was calling on the President of Nigeria, who is also the Chairman of ECOWAS, to further engage leaders to strengthen political options in resolving the political situation in Niger.

“The Senate is mandated to further engage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on how best to resolve the issue in view of the cordial relationship between Nigeria and Niger.

“The Senate called on the ECOWAS Parliament to rise to this and condemn the military coup in Niger and to resolve the impasse,” Akpabio added.