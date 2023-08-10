Niger Coup: ‘Loud Mouth’ ECOWAS Should Learn From Washington – Atiku’s Camp

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to learn from Washington’s way of dealing with Niger Republic’s chaos.

Bwala stated that Washington till date has refused to refer to the unrest in Niger Republic as a coup.

The PDP chieftain opined that if Washington should admit that there is a coup going on in the embattled country then it would have to stop military assistance, technical support and diplomatic relations.

According to him, Washington’s refusal to acknowledge the coup was because it wanted to explore all diplomatic measures.

Urging ECOWAS to take a page from their book, he wrote via X, “Interesting facts. Up till now Washington refused to declare what happened in Niger as a coup, because if it did, it will automatically stop military assistance, technical support and diplomatic relations. It says Washington refused to declare it a coup so they can explore all diplomatic options. This is a lesson for the loud mouth ECOWAS.”